Kelis Dishes On Hosting ‘Sample The World,’ Packing Light And Her Favorite Vacation Activities

Kelis is a dope a** Black girl. From the moment she came screaming on the scene with a sound we had never quite heard before to embarking on a new career as a chef, the culinary queen is now lending her voice to Ramada by Wyndham’s “Sample the World” initiative.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the beauty, her life is. much different these days. As the mother of a baby girl, who she gave birth to at 41-years-young, Kelis has been enjoying motherhood, private life on her farm in Colombia, music on her terms but never forgetting to practice self-care if that means a girl’s trip or solo adventure with good food.

Perfect segue to “Sample the World,” a collaboration Kelis called, “an easy yes.”

“Ramada by Wyndham is doing this showcasing of local small businesses and small restaurant owners and chefs. I just think that’s really dope, especially with the year that we’ve had. It’s a good time for that. When I was asked to come on board and to host it, I was excited just because it’s something obviously that matters to our communities and matters to me,” Kelis said in a candid chat. “As a person traveling and eating and the way that I like to live my life, it was an easy yes, for me, just because that’s sort of how I like to do things anyway. I’m definitely the kind of person that likes to put my bags in the hotel when I get somewhere and just like, get out there and see what’s what’s around. It just made sense.”

Some of the restaurants included in “Sample the World” is the Pimento Jamaican Kitchen & Rum Bar in Minneapolis, Bibi Ji in Santa Barbara and SemSem in Ottawa, Canada. If your mouth started watering when you read pimento, you’re not alone, Kelis enjoys Jamaican food like the rest of us.

“I love all Caribbean food and I love to making food specifically. I make a mean jerk chicken, so I’m all about that,” she enthusiastically said. But the real draw, for Kelis, is the stories behind the chefs and restaurant owners and “the cultural diversity.”

“That was really the draw for us and wanting to highlight those types of people and those types of things for people to be able to like try new stuff,” she added.

True to her word, Kelis revealed she doesn’t mind making solo trips or traveling with her tribe.

“I can definitely eat, pray, love. I’ve done so many times before. I love being able to just get out there, pack light and be able to see the world. But then on the flip side, obviously I’ve got a family and you know, I love taking a girl’s trip as much as the next girl. The thread that carries through my traveling is the fact that like, I love to explore and I love being able to just like get out there and really see like what my options are. ‘What people are eating? What they’re listening to? What kind of things I can buy to bring home?’”

Back home at the Bounty Farms, Kelis produces natural products through her Bounty & Full brand. She doesn’t talk much about it but said, “It’s been really well received and I’m super grateful.” She more openly talked about her music. She released the cover art for her single Midnight Snacks, the night before.

“I do have a new single coming out and I’m super excited about that,” she said excitedly. “It’ll be out any day now and video will be released as well. I’m just really happy because it’s been awhile since I put new music out and I’m excited just for this, for this year and for all it’s going to bring.”

Check out more about “Sample The World,” here.

