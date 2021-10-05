T-Pain Claims Nurse Gave His 97-Year-Old Grandmother COVID-19

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the country, resulting in over 43 million confirmed cases in the United States and over 700,000 deaths according to the Center For Disease Control. One of those 43 million confirmed cases is T-Pain‘s grandmother.

On Sunday (October 3), the Tallahassee rapper/singer/producer took to social media for the revelation, frustrated at the wild nature of her caregiver.

“Bro…… my 97 year old grandma….. is in the hospital alone… with Covid…… that she got……. FROM HER F*CKIN NURSE!!!!” T-Pain tweeted. “Wtf is wrong with ppl man?! Pls yall. Just explain it to me! Just help us end this shit pls ppl.”

The virus has claimed many individuals in the hip-hop community, including New York rapper Fred The Godson and New Orleans DJ Black ‘N Mild, while also impairing the lives of Slim Thug and Scarface. Others such as Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Nas have tested positive in the past.

Face’s battle with COVID almost brought him to the edge of death, bringing him to a point where he was diagnosed with kidney failure and required a transplant, one he received from his son Chris.

“I threw up so much until it was like hot … hot sauce, like the gasses in your stomach are hot. I had no food in my stomach, it was coming up like bile,” Face told Willie D in March 2020 of his initial symptoms. “I couldn’t breathe – I mean, you seen me Will. They had you covered up like I was Hazmat.”

Following the kidney transplant, he thanked his son Chris for the gesture of saving his life.

“My son saved my life and I can’t say enough about him,” he said. “That boy saved my life man. And I love him so much. But I always said that shit though. He’s the best son a guy could have. Chris, you ain’t sh*t [laughs]. Don’t make me laugh, Chris. C’mon dawg. ”

He added, “I’m so proud of you. I love you too much. You saved my muthaf*ckin’ life. You low down muthaf*cka. You’re selfish. Won’t let a n-gga die. That n-gga will not let me die [laughs]. I ain’t gonna tear up in here in front of all these people on Instagram Live.”

