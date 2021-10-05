Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards airs tonight, and we’ve got The Morning Hustle‘s very own Lore’l on the red carpet to catch up with all your favorite celebs attending the annual event.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Yung Bleu came by for a brief chat on what he’s got going on at the moment, which includes new music, collaborations with some of your other favorite musicians in the game and an update on his personal life that you may have peeped on social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bleu also gave some real talk on his recent run-in with the police, which thankfully is behind him so he can focus more on staying drippy like he did while walking the red carpet!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch Yung Bleu’s interview with Lore’l at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards below:

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Lore’l At The BET Hip-Hop Awards: Yung Bleu was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: