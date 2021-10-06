Grammy Nominated Songwriter Melky Jean Shares Her Style Inspiration

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

You know Melky Jean by her last name (she is the younger sister of Wyclef Jean), or by her vast songwriting credits (she wrote for Sinead O’ Connor and Regina Belle). She’s also a singer, director and humanitarian with a unique sense of style that personifies her artistry.

Melky recently released “Lose Ur Self” and appeared on Revolt Black News “Enduring The Race” – a conversation on the Haitian Migrant situation. We caught up with the talented Grammy Award winning songwriter, who dished on her new music and style.

Inspiration for the upcoming music/cover art…

The artwork for the single was made by a famous Haitian-American graffiti artist named Uncutt. It is a portrait that was presented to me at a Carma Foundation Gala. The portrait was the beginning of a series of people who don’t see themselves the way the artist sees them. He revealed his piece for me and called it “Goddess.” When someone tried to buy it for $50,000, I refused to sell it and it currently hangs in my home today. When I needed a visual to give the idea of “Lose Yourself,” the Uncutt portrait was perfect.

How would you describe your style?

My fashion style can be described in three words: Bold, daring, and sexy. I like bright colors, different patterns, and mixing things together that you wouldn’t think would work. I believe that it isn’t WHAT you wear, but HOW you wear it. My astrological sign of Gemini contributes to my eclectic style.

Item in your closet you can’t live without…

My Louis Vuitton fanny bag

How does your style influence your artistry?

I do not like to be put into a box. As an artist and as a fashionista, I like to challenge rules and refuse to be restricted by societal expectations. If I want to wear white after Labor Day, then I will do so and I will make it look chic.

Style influences?

I draw a lot of influence for my personal style from the disco era of the 1970s and the punk rock movement of the 1980s.

4 pieces of clothing every woman should own…

A great pair of black pumps or high heels that are comfortable and can transition from daytime to evening

Great, comfortable black leggings because they can pair with almost anything. They can be dressed up or dressed down

A tailored power blazer, preferably in a bright color. It is bold yet sophisticated and can dress up almost any look.

An excellent killer scarf is a must-have in a woman’s closet. You can wrap it around your head; you can wrap it around your neck, wear it as a belt; Scarf are highly diverse

Stream Lose Urself, here.

