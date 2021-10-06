The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners &; Best Performances

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards aired last night (Oct. 5) after being held in Atlanta late last week. “In Hip Hop We Stand” was the theme of this year’s awards show as the producers wanted to stress one culture that spans different generations, styles, and regions.

The show stayed true to that mandate with performances Lil Jon & Bia, Baby Keem, Big Daddy Kane Tobe Nwigwe, Young Thug and more. St. Louis rap legend Nelly was honored as this year’s “I Am Hip Hop” recipient and he reminded everybody why with a medley of his greatest hits.

As far as the night’s winners, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Tyler, The Creator, Drake and Lil Durk led the field with the most nominations but Lil Baby and Tyler, The Creator went home with the most significant trophies. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won multiple awards on their collaboration for “WAP” and Jay-Z won in multiple categories for his contribution to the Judas and The Black Messiah soundtrack.

Peep the full list of winners and the best performances below.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Moneybagg Yo: A Gangsta’s Pain

WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost

Migos: Culture III

Megan Thee Stallion: Good News

DJ Khaled: Khaled Khaled

21 Savage & Metro Boomin: Savage Mode II

J. Cole: The Off-Season

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B: Up

WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

Chris Brown & Young Thug: Go Crazy

Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: Best Friend

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: Mr. Right Now

Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: Whole Lotta Money (Remix)

WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: Every Chance I Get

Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood

Best Duo/Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Nasty C & Blxckie

WINNER: Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

WINNER: J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

WINNER: Missy Elliott

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

WINNER: Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood

Roddy Ricch: Late at Night

Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Cardi B: Up

WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

Best New Hip Hop Artist

BLXST

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

WINNER: Yung Bleu

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Saweetie

Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B: Type Shit (Migos)

Drake: Having Our Way (Migos)

WINNER: JAY-Z: What It Feels Like (Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z)

Lil Durk: Back in Blood (Pooh Shiesty)

Megan Thee Stallion: On Me (Remix) (Lil Baby)

Roddy Ricch: Lemonade (Remix) (Internet Money)

Impact Track

Black Thought: Thought Vs. Everybody

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: We Win

Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: Pain Away

WINNER: Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: What It Feels Like

Rapsody: 12 Problems

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamā (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

WINNER: Little Simz (United Kingdom)

I Am Hip-Hop Award

Nelly

Cultural Influence Award

Tyler, the Creator

Check out the best performances from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards below:

Baby Keem – “Family Ties”

Young Thug and Gunna – “Tick Tock,” “Too Easy,” and “Ski”

Isaiah Rashad, Doechii, and Kal Banx – “Wat U Sed” and “From The Garden”

Latto – “Soufside” and “Big Energy”

Bia Gets and Lil Jon – “Whole Lotta Money” and “Bia Bia”

Tobe Nwigwe, Fat, and Nell – “Fye Fye”

Nelly Performs Medley of “E.I.,” “Air Force Ones,” Where the Party At,” “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and More

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners &; Best Performances was originally published on hiphopwired.com

