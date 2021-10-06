Eden James, Son of NFL Legend Edgerrin James, Commits to Play for Howard University

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Eden James, son of legendary NFL running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play for Howard University. The 17-year-old high school senior fielded offers from nearly a dozen other institutions, including Florida A&M, Indiana University, and the University of Miami (his father’s alma mater). However, the younger James revealed what the ultimate deciding factor in joining the Howard Bison was.

“There are many reasons as to why I chose Howard,” he told Larry Scott of 247Sports. “But one of the main reasons as to why I chose them is because of the opportunities the DMV area presents and the amount of consistent interest they have shown me from the jump.”

The elder James also has great faith in his son’s future. “[Eden’s] going to be one of the smartest football players to play the game because I have already taught him everything about the game, and he plays the position I play. The football part is easy,” the NFL Hall-of-Famer told 247Sports earlier this year. “I want him to enjoy this [recruiting process], but at the same time, you also got to work.”

According to 247Sports, the soon-to-be Howard Bison running back “is in line to become [Howard University’s] highest-ranked signee in the modern recruiting era.” Even so, the publication itself rated him three-out-of-five stars.

Edgerrin James isn’t bothered by the mediocre grade at all, though. “He doesn’t need to be a four-star or a five-star [recruit],” he said about his son. “That’s all irrelevant. He’s already got his grades. I mean, he’s pretty much done with school. We’re locked in on football. My main thing is that he’s got to just take care of his body and work.”

Eden James is the latest child of a former big-name NFL player to commit to an HBCU. Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, two of Deion “Prime Time” Sanders’ sons, currently play for their father at Jackson State University.

“This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically,” the retired NFL great and 2x Super Bowl champ said when he was appointed head coach of JSU’s football team last year. “It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general.”

