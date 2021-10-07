It Was Agatha All Along: A ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn Is Headed To Disney Plus

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Exciting news for WandaVision fans! A WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in the works at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios.

According to exclusive sources from Variety, Hahn would reprise her memorable role of Agatha Harkness from WandaVision the new series. Sources say the spinoff is described by sources as a “dark comedy.” No other details of the plot have been disclosed.

WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer for the upcoming project. If the spinoff successfully hits the streaming network, this would be the first project for Schaeffer since signing an overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television back in May.

In the hit superhero series, Hahn portrayed the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosey neighbor. The show’s biggest plot twist revealed that she was actually Agatha, a powerful witch. Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem witch Trials in both the Marvel comics and the series, proving to be a challenge for Wanda. In the finale of WandaVision, Wanda traps Agatha inside her fictional town of Westview by using her powers to force her to revert to her original Agnes persona.

The acclaimed series was the first live-action Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus earlier this year. Fans swarmed social media with their theories and opinions about the show. The show collected 23 Emmy nominations, including Hahn’s nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series. The moment that stole the entire show as the original song, “Agatha All Along,” which helped reveal Hahn’s real character.

Hahn has her work cut out between the Marvel spinoff and another limited series in development at Showtime. The Emmy nominated actress is set to star in a series focused on the life and works of iconic comedian Joan Rivers. Other upcoming projects include the Apple series The Shrink Next Door and the feature film Knives Out 2.

It Was Agatha All Along: A ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn Is Headed To Disney Plus was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: