Cordae “Super,” Nas “Big Nas” & More | Daily Visuals

Cordae’s easily one of the best rappers of his generation and while he’s not as talked about as Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert or any other Lil rapper out today, the man’s been getting his flowers from the likes of Jadakiss and Nas while giving flowers to his boo, Naomi Osaka.

In his latest visuals to “Super,” Cordae explains just how successful he’s been even without all the hoopla that his peers enjoy as he turns up with his peoples and rolls in a car filled with female fans. Osaka sign off on that, C? Just askin.’

Speaking of Nas, the Queenbridge King returns with some new work in “Big Nas” and though he doesn’t appear in the visuals for the cut, we are entertained by a young dancer who busts out some Matrix like moves throughout the infamous housing projects. Dope sh*t.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy, Sauce Gohan, and more.

CORDAE – “SUPER”

NAS – “BIG NAS”

SOULJA BOY – “ACT UP”

S3NSI MOLLY FT. SOULJA BOY – “50 SHADES”

SAUCE GOHAN – “I’M BACK”

PMG GOD – “NEE NEE”

LIL TECCA – “LOT OF ME”

