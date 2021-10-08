Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mr. ‘What You Need’, The Don, Don Toliver just dropped his new album, ‘Life Of A Don’! He checked in to share how tour life is going and his experience working with Travis Scott during the Astro World tour. He even shared a few of his childhood musical influences such as; Sade and The Isley Brothers just to name a few.

Don says he’s going down in history as one of the greats straight out of Houston Texas and were excited to watch his career grow!

Check out Don Toliver’s ‘What You Need’ off his new album ‘Life Of A Don’ and peep the full interview below.

Stream ‘Life Of A Don‘ out NOW on all streaming platforms!

Don Toliver Talks Musical Inspirations + New Album ‘Life Of A Don’ Out Now was originally published on kysdc.com