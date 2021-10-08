Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Don Toliver Talks Musical Inspirations + New Album ‘Life Of A Don’ Out Now

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Don Toliver

Source: Atlantic Records

Mr. ‘What You Need’, The Don, Don Toliver just dropped his new album, ‘Life Of A Don’! He checked in to share how tour life is going and his experience working with Travis Scott during the Astro World tour. He even shared a few of his childhood musical influences such as; Sade and The Isley Brothers just to name a few.

 

Don says he’s going down in history as one of the greats straight out of Houston Texas and were excited to watch his career grow!

 

Check out Don Toliver’s ‘What You Need’ off his new album ‘Life Of A Don’ and peep the full interview below.

 

Stream ‘Life Of A Don‘ out NOW on all streaming  platforms!

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

 

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

15 photos Launch gallery

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

Continue reading Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

[caption id="attachment_940557" align="aligncenter" width="410"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] The new year has given us a gift that keeps giving in the #BussItChallenge, and a new entrant in the social media dance craze proves that point. Jordyn Woods dropped it low in her version of the challenge and if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely a happily kept man. We won’t make a big fuss out of it and because we’ve reported on the challenge plenty, and we should all be saluting Erica Banks for creating the “Buss It” song and collecting big bags on top of it as is. Simply put, like all others who have done the challenge all the way through, the videos usually feature a woman dressed down and regular degular, and all of a sudden, to the tune of Banks’ sample of Nelly’s “I think my butt gettin’ big” line from “Hot In Herre,” the woman drops it low, glows up, and twerks happily. If you’ve seen past photos of Jordyn Woods, then you know that it’s a sight for sore eyes for real. Check out the Tik Tok video below. Keep scrolling to see the commentary from Twitter. https://www.tiktok.com/@jordynwoods/video/6922125988193258758?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891374147847439878&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0 — Photo: WENN/Getty

Don Toliver Talks Musical Inspirations + New Album ‘Life Of A Don’ Out Now  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Latest

Don Toliver Talks Musical Inspirations + New Album…

 3 days ago
01.01.60
Photos
Close