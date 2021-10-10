Open Lines
Who’s responsible for Indy’s violent crime problem?

On this edition of Open Lines, we ask who is responsible for Indy’s violent crime? As of October 10, 2021 the city has already had more than 210 homicides. So who is to blame for that? Is it the people committing the crimes or is it our elected officials who some believe aren’t doing enough.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

