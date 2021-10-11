National
HomeNational

Happy Indigenous People’s Day! 9 Things White People Have ‘Columbused’

Happy Columbused Day!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Columbus In The New World

Source: GraphicaArtis / Getty

UPDATED: 9:00 A.M. ET, Oct. 11, 2021 —

A growing number of cities and states are officially recognizing Monday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an updated federal designation either replacing or being celebrated alongside Columbus Day, an old holiday that honored a slave-owning, racist, disease-spreading Spaniard who is controversially credited with “discovering” land that was already occupied by Native Americans.

The fact that the latest installment of Indigenous Peoples’ Day falls in a year marked by a continued nationwide racial reckoning makes it all the more significant. Especially since right-wing conservatives have been insistent about not recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a legitimate holiday while continuing to boost Columbus Day.

That was true even as think pieces like one published Monday by NBC News are encouraging people in the U.S. (especially Italian Americans) to ditch any Columbus Day festivities in part because Christopher Columbus, the explorer for which the holiday was named, wrote in his journal that the Indigenous people already inhabiting the lans he “discovered” would make “good servants” mining for gold, a task for which any opposition was met with “facing amputation or death if they came up short.”

In other words, Columbus is far from worthy of being honored — unless, of course, you’re in favor of colonizing people through racist brutaity.

The Indigenous People’s Day movement has been a long time in the making, with South Dakota first observing it in 1989. Fast forward 31 years and more than a dozen other states have joined in along with hundreds of cities, including the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.

There was even a social media movement last year to “cancel Columbus Day” and allow Election Day to be a federal holiday instead. The calls came as monuments of the colonizer started tumbling across the country.

The fledgling holiday suggests that more people are warming up to the truth that Christopher Columbus was simply one of the countless white people to claim credit for something whose existence is actually owed to Black and/or brown people. But ever since Columbus docked his ships in the Bahamas in 1492, Europeans have been busy “discovering” things that already existed.

Yes, we said the Bahamas, because that’s where he landed, as well as the island later called Hispaniola, The Washington Post explained:

“He also explored the Central and South American coasts. But he didn’t reach North America, which, of course, was already inhabited by Native Americans, and he never thought he had found a new continent. You may also remember that it is believed that Norse explorer Leif Erikson reached Canada perhaps 500 years before Columbus was born, and there are some who believe that Phoenician sailors crossed the Atlantic much earlier than that….

“He committed atrocities against native peoples on the islands and decimated their populations while he also terrorized Spanish colonists, according to the biography ‘Columbus’ by Laurence Bergreen.”

No matter, American history revisionists continue to hail him as a great adventurer who discovered North America.

In honor of what has come to be known as “Columbusing” — or cultural appropriation — keep reading to find nine things that have been co-opted over the years in a dangerous practice that aids in the erasure of whole communities of color and their contributions to society.

Happy Columbusing Day!

1. Black womanhood

Rachel Dolezal sits down with Matt Lauer for an interview on the 'Today' show

Source: Splash News

A firestorm of controversy erupted in 2015 when former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal was outed as a White woman after masquerading for years as Black. She argued that she is transracial and identifies as African-American. Sorry, but Black womanhood is not a costume that can be put on and off when it’s convenient. Later for this madness.

2. Big Butts

Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon

While White women like Kim Kardashian are celebrated for their so-called big butts, Serena Williams is criticized for her strong, natural and beautiful physique.

3. Cornrows

Kylie Jenner was called out for rocking cornrows like she just discovered them.

4. Dreadlocks

Caycee Cunningham, a White Utah teen, complained that she was kicked out of school over religious beliefs after growing dreadlocks. She grew them while studying abroad in Guatemala as part of what she called a spiritual journey in her Hindu beliefs.

5 and 6. Du-Rags and baby hair (Blackfishing)

People have been sporting du-rags to smooth down baby hairs and waves since time immemorial. But in recent years, the Black cultural staples have been adopted by high fashion… and irresponsibly so.

7. Collard Greens

Since Whole Foods named collard greens the new kale in 2015, the vegetable has reached new popularity heights. Never mind that greens have long been a staple on dinner tables in Black households.

8. Gentrification

Open Studios in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

Gentrifiers usually try to keep it on the low when they take over communities of color in the controversial process. But not a white man who was caught on video in 2015 berating another white man about his white privilege, declaring that he settled Brooklyn.

9. Hip-Hop

Black Twitter was relentless when Slim Jesus, the 18-year-old Ohio rapper, released the video for his single, “Drill Time.” Some Twitter users implored him to take a seat and create some pop music or something other than hip-hop. To say that “Slim Jesus” is not alone would be quite the understatement.

What else has been Columbused?

SEE ALSO:

Are ‘Karen’ Halloween Costumes Profiting From Racism? Well, Of Course, They Are

White Americans Are ‘Shrinking In Numbers,’ Census Data Confirms

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

35 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 9:40 a.m. ET, Sept. 28, 2021 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. Frederick Joseph was at a dog park in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, with his fiancee, Porsche Landon, when the Black couple and their dog happened across an unidentified white woman—we’ll just call her Klan-ish Karen—who they said told them to “stay in your hood” during a spat over the couple’s dog, which they said she had mistaken for some other dog. https://twitter.com/FredTJoseph/status/1441919836112650242 Another video that was recently making the rounds on social media and showed a white woman walking her dog threatening an apparent neighbor and fellow dog-walker who was Black. It was unclear what the confrontation in what appeared to be an apartment complex stemmed from, but the white woman was the clear aggressor. The white woman was cursing up a storm, dropping F bombs left and right, as the Black woman apparently just stood there and recorded Karen's angry outburst. When the white woman yells for the Black woman to "get the f**k out of here," the Black woman calmly responds, "I live here." The white woman retreats, but then comes back at the Black woman saying inexplicably, "b*tches like you are the reason cellphones are a thing these days." The video's caption says, "I was minding my black business walking my dog when..." The post was accompanied by the now-obligatory #karensgonewild hashtag. "Let's find her," the caption encouraged the woman's followers. Watch the unfortunate encounter below. https://twitter.com/TomthunkitsMind/status/1438307714065702912?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Happy Indigenous People’s Day! 9 Things White People Have ‘Columbused’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Happy Indigenous People’s Day! 9 Things White People…

 5 hours ago
03.18.62
Photos
Close