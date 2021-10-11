Megan Thee Stallion and Marjorie Harvey Both Stunned In This $3,450 Bottega Veneta Maxi Dress

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We are not surprised that Megan Thee Stallion and Marjorie Harvey were spotted wearing the same dress because both ladies have impeccable taste. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper and the swanky wife of Steve Harvey both looked stunning in the $3,450 Bottega Veneta maxi dress, and are here for both of their looks!

Although the maxi dress was originally styled as a two-strap ensemble that draped at the neck to reveal a bright green, built-in bustier, Megan Thee Stallion wore the dress as a one-shoulder look, totally exposing the bustier which gave the dress a jazzier vibe. She accessorized the dress with popping green nails, two diamond bracelets, a diamond ring, a green choker, a beaded, green Bottega Veneta purse and matching slides. Megan finished the look off with a fresh bob hairstyle.

Marjorie Harvey drew attention to the high split in the Bottega Veneta maxi dress as she gave her fans some leg action while posing effortlessly. Mrs. Harvey wore the dress with both straps with one hanging off her shoulder to expose the bright green built-in bustier. She completed the maxi dress with black, strappy ankle sandals, black drop earrings, a diamond watch, and a sleek bun.

We are digging how both ladies styled this popular dress. We love that Megan went all out with the green accessories to bring out the green built-in bustier, and we absolutely adore Mrs. Harvey’s simple yet graceful way she styled the dress.

What way would you wear this Bottega Veneta Maxi Dress?

