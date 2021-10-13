Kim Kardashian To Get Hidden Hills Estate In Divorce Proceedings

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This past weekend Kim Kardashian took a second to roast her ex-hubby, Kanye West while hosting this season’s second episode of Saturday Night Live, but Kim isn’t done throwing a little salt on his wounds.

TMZ is reporting that the Kimye divorce proceedings is still ongoing and a Kim will actually be walking away with the couple’s Hidden Hill’s Estate valued at roughly $60 million. Kim and her kids have been holing up there since she filed for divorce this past February so it kind of makes sense she gets to keep the crib that she and the kids have called home for months.

“Kim getting the home is significant, as most of the construction and design was spearheaded by Kanye. He worked with famed architects like Axel Vervoordt over several years … at one point even purchasing the property next door to expand their domain.”

According to the report that negotiations regarding the $60 million dollar home have been “cordial” between Kim and Kanye and she’s even paying cash to even things out between them. The couple paid $20 million for the property back in 2011 and since then Kanye’s been rebuilding the home more to their liking. Seems like it was a smart investment… for Kim anyway.

All that being said, Kanye has reportedly put up his Wyoming ranch for sale at the tune of $11 million just a minute after dropping $57 million on a new Malibu home . Is his Wyoming congregation moving with him to the West coast though?

Rich people kinda problems and purchases. Must be nice.

