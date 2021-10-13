HHW Gaming: Cheaters Beware, Activision Announces New ‘Call of Duty’ Anti-Cheat Initiative Called Ricochet

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cheaters will no longer prosper in Call of Duty.

Wednesday (Oct.13), Activision put its foot down, revealing the name of its new anti-cheat initiative explicitly made for Call of Duty. Dubbed Ricochet, it is described as a “multi-faceted approach” to combat the cheating going on while playing the popular first-person shooter. IGN reports that to play Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, Ricochet will be required going forward.

The announcement of Ricochet comes on the heels of cheating picking up in Call of Duty games, even in the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. Activision first hinted at its new anti-cheat solution for Call of Duty during the press tour for Vanguard. Now we have a name and know it utilizes a kernel-level driver, similar to Riot’s Vanguard (no relation to the upcoming Call of Duty game) technology.

Riot’s Vanguard was met with criticism from gamers because of its kernel-level access to a computer. Still, since it has proven to be very successful at curbing cheating, it has gained popularity.

Activision hopes the same will happen with the implementation of Ricochet. To combat any skepticism, the video game studio described Ricochet as “A kernel-level driver allows for the monitoring of applications that may attempt to manipulate Call of Duty: Warzone game code, while it is running.” Per IGN, “kernel-level drivers will allow for more sophisticated counters to cheats.”

According to Activision, Ricochet will not always be on, and the driver will shut down once you exit the game. It will turn back on when you begin a new game. Activision also states that Richochet will examine processes that interact with Call of Duty: Warzone.

Ricochet won’t completely stop cheating in Call of Duty but is described as a much stronger anti-cheat initiative than Activision previously used.

—

Photo: Sledgehammer Games / Call of Duty: Vanguard

HHW Gaming: Cheaters Beware, Activision Announces New ‘Call of Duty’ Anti-Cheat Initiative Called Ricochet was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: