Lil Kim Checks 50 Cent For Laughing At ‘Leprechaun’ Meme

The low frequency war between Lil Kim and 50 Cent rages on. As expected she has responded to Fif’s petty shot.

As spotted on Bossip the Queens native got a nice tickle out of a recent meme that hit the internet this week. The post shows Kim doing a slow two step then it flips to a scene from Leprechaun where the evil monster is backing up in a waddling fashion. “I’m sorry I know it’s early but idk why sh*t like this is funny to me. LOL.” he wrote.

On Wednesday, October 13 Queen Bee gathered up Fofty nicely. “Ur so Obsessed wit me and this getting creepy,” she wrote. “Yarnnnn this one ain’t it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh wit u but cornyyyyyy, booooo!!!” she responded. But her clap back didn’t end there. “GET OFF MY PU*** CURTIS, P.s. why do I feel like im in a lesbian quarrel didn’t kno I had a girlfriend named Curtis Awwwwwwwww somebody crushin hard we’ll get thru this babes.”

This is the not the first time the two have exchanged shots. Most recently 50 compared her to an owl in July. Prior to that G-Unit infamously dissed her during a Hot97 freestyle. Their tour bus would be shot at soon after the radio appearance with word on street saying that her then boyfriend World Hardy, of the Cash Money Brothers gang, greenlighted the drive by hit.

You can see her response in full below.

