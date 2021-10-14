HHW Gaming: Sony Launches New Registration Website To Help You Get A PS5 Before Christmas

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Could Sony’s latest move help you get that highly elusive PS5?

It’s no secret. It’s STILL incredibly challenging trying to purchase a PS5 and other consoles and graphic cards due to strains on the supply chain and chip shortages. Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Sony hopes it can be more like Santa instead of Scrooge and get its next-gen console in the homes of gamers in the United States with the launch of a new registration website.

It’s still no guarantee you will get a PS5. Still, Sony is increasing your chances a bit by allowing customers to register in hopes of being selected to get an invitation to cop its next-gen console, which the company admits only having a “limited amount.” To signup, you must have a PlayStation Network ID or sign up for a free account that will allow you to get one.

Those insanely lucky individuals who Sony selects will receive an email with instructions on how to complete their purchase. PC Mag reports the invitations will begin rolling out starting November, and you will have a limited amount of time to secure your PS5.

Of course, there will be limits as to what you can score because everyone deserves a PS5. Here is what you can buy when you receive your invitation:

A PS5 console or PS5 Digital Edition

Two DualSense wireless controllers (Bundles, Cosmic Red, or Midnight Black)

Three DualSense wireless controllers (White)

One PS5 Media Remote

One Pulse 3D wireless headset

Again, this will not be a home run and will require some luck, but it should help keep scalpers at bay. Customers will need to complete their purchases using MasterCard, Visa, or Discover payment methods. Any PS5 console orders attempted to be shipped outside of the United States will be canceled by Sony immediately.

This registration website isn’t a cheat code, but this is a nice hint to help you on your quest, good luck.

