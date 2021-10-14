Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re not getting just one but two episodes of Disney+’s upcoming Marvel Studios series Hawkeye when it premieres on the streaming network.

Thursday (Oct.14), the house of the mouse announced the good news to fans, revealing viewers will be blessed with two episodes premiere of Hawkeye. The show sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as the titular character, alongside his sidekick Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Along with the announcement came a new television spot highlighting the action we can expect from the show shows Hawkeye trying his best to make it home to spend time with his family for Christmas. Unfortunately, his past as Ronin in Avengers: Endgame has come back to haunt him, and now he must reluctantly team up with Bishop to fend off some gangsters he previously pissed off.

Unlike the first trailer, Clint’s wife, Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini), appears in this new spot solving the mystery of if she was going to be in the series or not.

Official Synopsis per Disney:

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye arrives on Disney+ on November 24. Step into the new television spot below.

Photo: Disney / Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye

Disney Delivers New ‘Hawkeye’ Teaser, Announces Two-Episode Premiere was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: