INDYGO TEMPORARY ROUTE CHANGES AND HIRING DRIVERS

IndyGo will temporarily adjust its bus schedules due to unprecedented staffing challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The adjustments will be made to improve service reliability and help minimize adverse service impacts to our riders and staff.

Starting Oct. 10, 15 bus routes will experience a change in operating times. The effected routes include 2, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 86.

· Routes 2 and 86 will transition from a 30-minute frequency to a one-hour frequency Monday through Saturday.

· Routes 12 and 13 will transition from a one-hour to two-hour frequency Monday through Friday.

· All other routes listed above will maintain their current frequency throughout the day with no high frequency service during rush hour windows between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. This includes Routes 4, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, and 31.

Routes 3, 8, 10 and 90 will experience minor time adjustments of a few minutes.

IMPD officer recommended for termination after stomping homeless man’s face

The Sept. 24th arrest of Jermaine Vaughn, a 39 year old homeless man is making national headlines. Vaughn, who who was handcuffed and on the ground when body camera footage showed an IMPD officer approach him and stomp once on his head.

That officer was Sergeant Eric Huxley, a 43 year old, a 14-year veteran of IMPD who is now being charged with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor announced that Huxley has been suspended without pay and that he will recommend termination.

This originally started when police said they could heard Vaughn “screaming from the south spoke of the monument” and ordered him to quiet down. He was then placed under arrest. Fox 59 reports, the officers said Vaughn “became agitated” during the arrest.

That’s when one of the officers forced Vaughn onto the ground and maintained he was being uncooperative. Shortly after Vaughn is laying on the ground. That’s when video shows Sergeant Huxley driving his left foot into Vaughn’s face.

Vaughn was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

We get all the details of what happened during the arrest as reported by WTHR 13 News reporter Emily Longnecker.

