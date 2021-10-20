Arts & Entertainment
Potential Jurors With Ties To Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Not Dismissed As Jury Selection Drags On

Those eight selected thus far allegedly were among the few who hadn’t had hardened opinions on the case, but two of the eight selected said they knew the defendants.

Jury Selection Begins In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

Jury selection for the trial of the three men who were charged in killing Ahmaud Arbery continues this week as eight potential jurors have qualified to advance. Although selected, this does not mean they will be seated on the final jury.

The process is still in its infant stages as 1,000 jury duty notices were mailed in Glynn County and 600 already ordered to report. The rest will report next week if needed.

The killing of Ahmaud Arbery dominated the news and social media, which has to lead to a tedious and challenging jury selection process.

Finding impartial jury members in a coastal community of only 85,000 residents has been extremely difficult since Arbery’s death has been a hot-button topic since his murder in 2020.

Those eight selected thus far allegedly were among the few who hadn’t had hardened opinions on the case, but two of the eight selected said they knew the defendants. One said his father is a prosecutor who worked with Greg McMichael when he was an investigator for the local district attorney.

“He’s a friend of my father’s and he’s been over to our house multiple times,” said the potential juror.

The other mentioned her husband and father-in-law knew William Bryan. Their prior relationships with the defendants were not enough to get them dismissed from the jury pool, but a woman who said she knew Arbery’s father was immediately dismissed.

Glynn County Superior Court in Georgia also accidentally gave potential jurors access to Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health records and criminal history that a judge ordered suppressed. All the motions filed in the trial were accidentally opened up for access to jury candidates visiting the Glynn Country Superior Court website.

The court has not identified the race of any potential jurors.

Greg and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were charged with murder for killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020.

A video of the killing that was later leaked online showed Travis McMichael and his father Gregory confronting Arbery while he was jogging. He is then fatally shot by Travis McMichael. The video was reordered by William “Roddie” Bryan, who would later be named as an accomplice.

All three have men have pleaded not guilty and insist they have committed no crimes, but that will be up to a jury to decide.

