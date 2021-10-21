HBCU Paul Quinn College Might Have The Best Basketball Court Ever Made

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Basketball is more about the game itself rather than aesthetics like uniform color and home court designs, but we’d be lying if we said it didn’t play a big part in the appeal when choosing a favorite team.

For Dallas-based HBCU Paul Quinn College, many are even saying they may have the best basketball court in all of America after images of the design recently went viral.

ESPN’s The Undefeated sparked the conversation over on Instagram after posting some eye-grabbing images of the court at Paul Quinn. Many supporters showed love on the post, with the school’s Chief Of Staff Lola Esmieu voicing her own proudness for The Quinnite Nation by writing on Twitter, “I don’t care who you are and where your loyalties lie, it’s impossible to see these pictures without recognizing that that this might be the baddest basketball court in America.”

Here’s more on how the court was updated recently, via HBCU Sports:

“Unveiled Tuesday, the court inside the school’s Health and Wellness Center features Paul Quinn’s connection to the city, with an eye-popping black, silver and purple color scheme that features the Dallas skyline from pre-integration 1920s.

“Those of us at Paul Quinn College, we really weren’t welcome in Downtown Dallas, Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell told FOX 4 in Dallas. “That was the Jim Crow South.”

Sorrel, who worked closely with designer Ryan Parker, explained the historical significance of confronting the city’s “uncomfortable history.”

Take a look at the court at Paul Quinn College below, and let us know what you think. Does it compare to the one at your alma mater? Sound off and let us know!

