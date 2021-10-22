Asking For A Friend: “My Friend Is Too Comfortable At My Home!”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In case you missed it, today on the show with Headkrack, Lore’l, and Angie Ange we enlisted the help of our fans to help our guy Luke who sad his house guests got a bit too comfortable at a kickback he threw during a recent football game.

Although he welcomed guests into his home, Luke noted that due to the pandemic, he made it clear for everyone to stay outside, setting up all food and drinks in the yard with the television. Somehow his friends still made it into the fridge and drank his exotic beers. Now Luke wanted all hell to break loose but realized the culprit was his best friends boss. Not wanting to jeopardize his job, his smoothly pulled his friend to the side but here’s the kicker… His homeboy didn’t see the big deal! Is Luke wrong for feeling violated?

Read the hilarious comments on our Instagram page and let us know what your boundaries are when it comes to inviting guests in your home, especially since the pandemic!

