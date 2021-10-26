Big Sean & Hit-Boy “What A Life,” Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week Big Sean and Hit-Boy dropped by 106 Power in which they partook in a 9 minute freestyle session on the LA Leakers show, and now the two have dropped a new cut and clip for the heads.

Linking up for the visuals to “What A Life,” Sean and Hit find themselves playing multiple roles across America including Sean apparently taking on the mantle of being the Candyman. Wait, huh?! Do we say Big Sean five times in the mirror or Candyman? Just askin.’

Elsewhere Moneybagg Yo reminds us that he likes to show off his baller status and for his Lil Durk and EST Gee assisted visuals to “Switches & Dracs” Yo dons buckets of frozen water on his person as his guests flaunt stacks of cash and exotic automobiles.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lil Tjay featuring Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock, Aminé, and more.

