There’s levels to this fashion game, and Lizzo is about to school us all. The Rumors singer looked stunning in a grey gown with cascading floral appliqués. She partnered her Thom Browne dress with a matching floral headpiece. The look, which was inspired by Florence Pugh’s character Dani Ardor in the horror film Midsommar, was styled by none other than Jason Rembert.

In a post she wrote, “A @thombrowne moment… brought to you by @jasonrembert

Glam: @iwantalexx @theshelbyswain”

In another post she showed off her perfectly beat beauty look, created by makeup artist Alexx Mayo.

“Midsommar nights dream,” she captioned the image.

Lizzo could easily wear this entire look on the red carpet of some major event, but for now it’ll have to serve as one of her Halloween looks. We’ve seen a couple celebrities gives us a glimpse of their various spooky day looks. Just the other day Megan Thee Stallion showed off her sexy Pin Head costume. A few weeks ago, Yung Miami gave us her best Ronnie from The Player’s Club impersonation.

I’m excited to see what’s to come this Halloween season. The stars are getting creative, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next. What do you think? Are you loving Lizzo’s costume?

Lizzo’s ‘Midsommar’ Halloween Costume Is Fit For A Red Carpet Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

