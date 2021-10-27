Chloe Bailey Breaks Down Making “Have Mercy,” Upcoming Debut Album & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After getting her start as a child actress under the guidance of idol and mentor Beyoncé in the 2003 film The Fighting Temptations, Chloe Bailey has since developed into a self-assured woman in full control of every aspect of her image as a burgeoning singer/actress.

With a hit new single on the radio titled “Have Mercy” that’s set to kick off her debut studio album as a solo artist — she’s already reached top 20 on the Billboard 200 with Ungodly Hour as R&B duo Chloe x Halle alongside younger sister Halle Bailey — Chloe is setting herself up to be a powerhouse voice for her generation.

It was only right to have her back in The A for an exclusive chat with Posted On The Corner to get an exclusive with the next big R&B diva in the game.

Listen to Chloe Bailey’s exclusive chat with Incognito on Posted On The Corner below, where she also speaks on tattoos, vegan dishes and being inspired by Missy Elliott amongst other topics:

