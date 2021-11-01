The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Sweepstakes

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Sweepstakes

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

 

We’re hooking you up for the holidays with the best gift of all, CASH!

It’s The Morning Hustle Cash Grab. You’ll have 2 chances to win every morning at 7:30 am EST and 9:30 am EST (6:30 am CST and 8:30 am CST) but you have to register for your chance to win below! If you are picked, we call you you’ll have 60 seconds to answer 10 questions correctly. Get ‘em all right and you get to Grab The Cash! Miss any questions and we’ll roll that money over.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Sweepstakes  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

