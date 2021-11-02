Sister 2 Sister
HomeSister 2 Sister

Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit Powered By Eskenazi Health

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Join us at 9AM CST/10AM EST Saturday, November 13th for Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit!

Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit is a virtual expo that brings women together for a day of inspiration, entertainment, encouragement, and education online.

Throughout the day attendees can expect an inspiring keynote address, music entertainment, and seminars that focus on relationships, legal advice, physical, mental, financial and emotional health.

 

 

Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit Powered By Eskenazi Health

Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close