Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it to Megan Thee Stallion to make regular cap and gown graduation pictures now seem mediocre. The Grammy award-winning artist commemorated her upcoming graduation from Texas Southern University by posing in a fuchsia, metallic bodysuit and matching graduation stole.

It wouldn’t be Megan if she didn’t wow us with her graduation pictures, right? The hottie announced her graduation date by posting some fly pictures that only she can pull off. She represented her Houston roots in the pictures by incorporating candy painted cars (an H-town staple) with popped trunks that featured an animated character and the quote, “Ima Always Stand Out With No Handouts” wired on the inside of the trunks.

Megan stood fiercely in her barely there body suit draped with a graduation stole and paired with silver ankle strap heels, a “Hot Girl” charm necklace and other diamond jewelry.

The caption on her gradation announcement post read, “Showed my ass and still went to class IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that!” Followers sent a slew of well wishes and praises her way for not only accomplishing a major goal but for also slaying those graduation pictures like nobody’s business.

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Sexy Ghost Vibes In A Custom Zigman Corset And It’s Anything But Scary

Megan Thee Stallion, Her Boyfriend Pardi And Friends Join Her In Her Latest Coach Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion’s Graduation Pics Proves That She’s In A Class Of Her Own was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: