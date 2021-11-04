Halle Berry’s Upcoming Film ‘Bruised’ Teases First Ever All Female Hip Hop Album Featuring City Girls, H.E.R. and More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Warner Records announced the official soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix movie Bruised starring Halle Berry. The album features all female artists including City Girls, H.E.R., Saweetie, Latto, Flo Milli and more drawing inspiration from the film.

Bruised is executive produced by Academy award winning star Halle Berry and Grammy award winning artist Cardi B.

The soundtrack features six original songs by the stacked lineup of award winning female artists. The records were written and recorded specifically for the film. The album also features seven previously unreleased “inspired by” tracks from a roster of exciting new voices.

Expect to hear music from Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli, Latto, Young MA, Baby Tate, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Big Bottle Wyanna, Ambre and Dream Doll. Music supervisors Sara Matarazzo and Stephanie Pigott worked to bring these 13 talented female artists together for the first-ever all women’s soundtrack.

The music had to be as epic as the story being told. The film follows Berry as Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the Octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.

Bruised will mark Berry’s directorial debut. Halle Berry stars alongside Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

Be sure to check out the film in select theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24. Check out the historic trailer debuting the first-ever all female soundtrack with a snippet of an unreleased song by the City Girls titled “Scared” below. The full soundtrack will be available November 19.

Halle Berry’s Upcoming Film ‘Bruised’ Teases First Ever All Female Hip Hop Album Featuring City Girls, H.E.R. and More was originally published on globalgrind.com

