Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & The Reform Alliance To Host A Job Fair At Madison Square Garden

Days after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z is in a giving mood and will soon have Roc Nation helping people in need find new employment in New York City.

Page Six is reporting that Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will be teaming with the criminal justice advocacy organization known as the Reform Alliance to host a job fair at Madison Square Garden on November 18. The goal of the event is to help disadvantaged people such as single parents and ex-convicts get jobs in New York City. These aren’t just any old bodega positions either as big name corporations such as Zara, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, VICE, and 40/40 Club will be there to interview attendees on site.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Team Roc managing director Dania Diaz said in a press release Wednesday.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez added, “My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations.”

Celebrity guests and motivational speakers are also set to participate at the job fair while career-development services will be available at no costs. So if you need help building up your resume or even interview preparation, you might want to swing by and take advantage of the opportunities.

You’d think this would be a good time for Jay-Z to Roc Nation will also be looking to find new employees at the event on his new Instagram page, but unfortunately he’s already deleted his page. Jay-Z gonna Jay-Z.

