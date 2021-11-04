Jay Z, Zazie Beetz, Meek Mill & More Celebrate ‘The Harder They Fall’ Launch At Epic NYC Party

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop’s heavy hitters descended upon The Capitale in NYC for a star-studded evening to celebrate the global launch of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Jay Z, Zazie Beetz, A$ap Ferg, Fabolous and Maino were in the building at the Bowery hotspot where Barrington Levy, Jadakiss and Meek Mill hit the stage to entertain NYC press and a selected assortment of industry insiders.

It was the hottest ticket in town and we were there! The evening began with folks loading into the illustrious building. Once inside, waitress greeted guests with glasses of D’USSÉ cocktails as we traversed the blue carpet into the main hall. After taking a stop to admire the coved ceilings and Corinthian columns. Plush couches and tables with bottles and reserved seat signs simulated the nightclub experience. Celebrities soon began to arrive, posing for a photo opp by a prop The Harder They Fall wagon.

Zazie Beetz, who stars in the Jay Z produced Western alongside Idris Elba and Regina King, looked vibrant in an orange leather top and drawstring leather pants with exaggerated pocket detail and a long braided ponytail.

The energy in the room shifted when Jay Z entered. He posed for a group shot with Meek Mill, Maino, Jadakiss and every other person who jumped in for the moment to be photographer with Hov. In true Jay Z fashion, he quickly put an end to the spectacle and found his section when a magnum size bottle of Ace Of Spades awaited.

While Jay wasn’t taking anymore pictures that night, we did share a kind encounter (after I mustered enough courage to shake his hand and tell him a die-hard fan) where he thanked me for being a fan and encouraged me to enjoy myself for the evening.

The night ended with performances by Barrington Levy, Jadakiss and Meek Mill. Check out a visual recap, below:

