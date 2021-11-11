Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One,” Young Moose ft. Boosie Badazz “Role Models” & More

Big Sean and Hit-Boy connect out West and Boosie Badazz joins Young Moose out in his hood. Today's Daily Visuals.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Thanks to Kanye West, Big Sean was one of the topics of discussion last week and while he’d rather people have talked about his latest project with Hit-Boy, What You Expect, he’ll take the publicity.

Coming through with some new black-and-white visuals for WYE album cut, “The One,” we find Big Sean and Hit-Boy crafting the track in the studio somewhere up in hills where the view from the lab is amazing and inspirational for any artist looking to make good music.

Elsewhere, habitually canceled rapper, Boosie Badass feels his moral compass is what the game needs and links up Young Moose on his block to express as much for the clip to “Role Models.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jvck James, Fat Trel, and more.

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY – “THE ONE”

YOUNG MOOSE FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “ROLE MODELS”

JVCK JAMES – “LOVE IN THE CLUB”

FAT TREL – “LAST DAY IN”

JANE HANCOCK – “TILL WE MEET AGAIN”

DEEBABY – “TAKE IT DER”

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One,” Young Moose ft. Boosie Badazz “Role Models” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
59 photos
Videos
Latest

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One,” Young Moose…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close