Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Whew child! If you’re not following Chloe Bailey on Instagram then you’ve just deprived yourself of the most seductive thank you post we’ve seen this year. The artist/actress took to her IG feed to show her appreciation for her followers in a sexy post, and we are sure her following count and DM messages just spiked.

Laying pretty in white laced bra, matching panties, and a black robe that covers most of her glowing body, Chloe opens up her appreciation video by captivating her viewers with a lollipop. She then, in a alluring tone, says, “To my 4 million followers and counting, my candy kisses and my clovers, thank you all so much for loving me and I love you right on back. There’s a lot more to come.” After her message, she places the lollipop back in her mouth, takes it out again, and blows the camera a kiss.

As soon as she posted this tantalizing video to her page, her followers went berserk. Even Tamar had to give credit where credit was due. The Braxton sister wrote, “Oh u woke up in the violence!! I’m here for it Lil sis .” Other followers inundated her comment section with heart eyes, fire emojis, and most likely marriage proposals.

Chloe, can you warn us next time before you post heat like this?! Nevertheless, keep your pretty little foot on their necks doll!

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Is Finding Her Identity As A Young Woman

Chloe Bailey Is Trending For Simply Being Gorgeous… Again!

Chloe Bailey Solidifies Her Top 5 Status With Bootylicious ‘Have Mercy’ Video

Chloe Bailey’s Sexy Thank You Message Sends The Internet Into A Frisky Frenzy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: