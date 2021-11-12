Flix Brewhouse Movie Theater To Reopen In Carmel After COVID Break

A view of Flix Brewhouse in July 2019 in Carmel, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Flix Brewhouse says it will reopen in mid-December after being closed for more than a year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater that features a wide variety of food and craft beers served during films closed Nov. 17 last year as a third wave of the coronavirus hit the nation, according to posts on its Facebook page.

Flix Brewhouse first closed March 16, 2020, amid the first reports of the coronavirus. The theater reopened in mid-July 2020, but announced in November 2020 that “moviegoing frequency and the global availability of first-run film coupled with the lack of federal coronavirus relief for hard-hit businesses like independent cinemas are presently insurmountable obstacles,” said a statement from Allan Reagan, chief executive officer of Flix Brewhouse.

No specific date has been announced for the reopening, but the theater will have a hiring fair from noon-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at its location at 2206 E. 116th St. in the Merchants’ Square shopping center.

Jobs and wages include servers and bartenders, $20-$30 per hour on average plus tips; runners and support staff, up to $13 per hours and a share of tips; kitchen staff, up to $18 per hour depending on experience. The jobs include health care benefits; a free shift drink; free movies, popcorn and soda; and holiday bonuses.