Jada Pinkett-Smith Gives Us Vintage Glam In An Issey Miyake Dress

Jada Pinkett-Smith took to Instagram yesterday to give us vintage glam in a beautiful Issey Miyake wrap dress that we can’t stop thinking about! The 50-year-old shared a gorgeous picture of the vintage ensemble on her page as she donned a neutral wrap top and a shiny gold wrap skirt. She paired the look with a matching clutch and kept her makeup to a minimum, letting the dress speak for itself. Her fresh baldy was on full display as she flicked it up for the ‘Gram while letting the sun serve as a natural filter. “A lil vintage #IsseyMiyake for a Saturday made of beautiful memories ,” she captured the photo.

Check out the picture-perfect post below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the vintage look on the actress as many of Jada’s 10.9 million IG followers took to the comment section to share their stamps of approval. “Drop Dead Gorgeous ,” Debbie Allen wrote on the photo while family friend, Jordyn Woods, wrote, “So pretty .”

But this vintage glam wasn’t the only reason Jada made headlines this week as she and Will’s relationship was trending once again amid his self-entitled memoir release where he speaks on his jealousy of Jada’s friendship with the late rapper, Tupac Shakur.

“Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined ‘ride or die,’” Smith wrote of Jada and Tupac in chapter 13 of his self-titled memoir.

He went on to explain that his “mind was tortured” by the closeness of their bond, who were classmates at the Baltimore School for the Arts. “He triggered the perception of myself as a coward,” the actor said. “I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that.”

Jada has also reflected on her own relationship with the late rapper during an episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” that aired last year. “We were anchors for each other,” Pinkett Smith said, referring to their bond as a “complex relationship.”

