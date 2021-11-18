Memphis Mourns Young Dolph Amid Fears Of Retaliation, Suspicions Of Rap Beef Turning Deadly

There was a growing number of social media reports linking Wednesday’s shooting death of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis to lingering animosity with a rival local rapper as the city mourned the loss of a talented and popular member of its community.
There were also fears of possible retaliation following a different homicide in Memphis hours after Young Dolph died from the shooting inside a bakery, prompting law enforcement to urge residents to “remain calm” as an investigation into the rapper’s murder begins. People immediately began to gather near Makeda’s Homemade Cookies’ shop immediately after reports of Young Dolph’s shooting began spreading quickly.
While there were no immediate descriptions provided of the suspect(s) involved in Young Dolph’s shooting, it was well known in certain hip-hop circles that he had “beef” with other rappers from Memphis.
That is especially true for Yo Gotti, a rapper with whom Young Dolph exchanged songs disrespecting each other in explicit lyrical confrontations that may have culminated in a series of attempted murders in 2017.
It was early that year when Young Dolph released a scathing song questioning Yo Gotti’s street credibility, which is tantamount to fighting words in hip-hop. Later in the same month when the song was released, Young Dolph was shot in Charlotte by a rapper signed to Yo Gotti’s record label.
Nearly eight months later, Young Dolph was left in critical condition after he was shot in Hollywood. HipHopWired reported at the time that police were “investigating whether the shooting was the result of a rivalry with Dolph and another Hip-Hop artist.” The person ultimately arrested for that shooting was “allegedly a known associate of Yo Gotti.”
As a result, Memphis police reportedly shut down Yo Gotti’s restaurant in a “precautionary” measure to guard against possible retaliation there. Reports that the restaurant had been shot at turned out to be false.
The source of the rappers’ reported ongoing feud was not immediately clear.
Meanwhile, there was an outpouring of condolences in Memphis, where the rapper born Adolph Thornton Johnson Jr. called home for most of his 36 years.
One local resident decried the state’s lenient gun laws and blamed lawmakers for fostering a culture that enabled Young Dolph’s killing. The unidentified woman predicted to local media that Wednesday’s shooting “is gonna cause a slew of retaliation.”
Memphis has already eclipsed the number of murders in the city from last year and could set a record in 2021. According to the Memphis Police Department’s crime tracker analytics tool, there had been 241 murders in the city as of Wednesday.
That was likely among the reasons why the Memphis Police Department was asking residents to stay home.
“Tonight we strongly encourage everyone to stay home if you do not have to be out,” Memphis Police Department chief Cerelyn C.J. Davis, the first Black woman to serve in that role, said in a statement late Wednesday afternoon. “We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively perform our investigation. The Memphis Police Department is providing an increased presence in areas of the city that might be directly impacted by this unfortunate incident.”
Davis added: “We are committed to working with the community to stop these senseless murders. We are also committed to bringing those responsible for today’s shooting and others to justice.”
SEE ALSO:
Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band Co-Founder, Dies At 73
RIP Beverly Tate: Snoop Dogg Eulogizes ‘Angel’ Mother Following Her Death
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band co-founder, 73Source:Getty 1 of 81
2. Jovita Moore, broadcast TV news anchor, 53Source:Getty 2 of 81
3. Agnes Tirop, Olympic long distance runner, 25Source:Getty 3 of 81
4. Melvin van Peebles, filmmaker and movie director, 89Source:Getty 4 of 81
5. Anthony "A.J." Johnson, comedian and actor, 56Source:Instagram.com/therealajjohnson 5 of 81
6. Michael K. Williams, actor, 54Source:Getty 6 of 81
7. Carl Bean, gay preacher, 77
7 of 81
🧵More sad news fam...HIV/AIDS activist Archbishop Carl Bean, the founder of Minority AIDS Project and Unity Fellowship Church--often nicknamed the Black gay church for being the country's 1st Black church affirming of the #LGBTQ community has transitioned and is now an ancestor. pic.twitter.com/r5bOBhyPtj— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 7, 2021
8. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist, 65Source:Getty 8 of 81
9. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42Source:Getty 9 of 81
10. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 10 of 81
11. Hissène Habré, former president of Chad, 79Source:Getty 11 of 81
12. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 12 of 81
13. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 13 of 81
14. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 14 of 81
15. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 5015 of 81
16. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 16 of 81
17. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
17 of 81
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
18. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 18 of 81
19. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 19 of 81
20. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 20 of 81
21. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 21 of 81
22. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 22 of 81
23. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 23 of 81
24. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 24 of 81
25. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
25 of 81
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
26. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 26 of 81
27. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
27 of 81
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
28. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 28 of 81
29. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 29 of 81
30. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 30 of 81
31. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 31 of 81
32. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 32 of 81
33. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 33 of 81
34. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 34 of 81
35. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 35 of 81
36. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 36 of 81
37. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
37 of 81
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
38. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 38 of 81
39. Antron Pippen, 33
39 of 81
40. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 40 of 81
41. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 41 of 81
42. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 42 of 81
43. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 43 of 81
44. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 44 of 81
45. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 45 of 81
46. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 46 of 81
47. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 47 of 81
48. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 48 of 81
49. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8149 of 81
50. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 50 of 81
51. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
51 of 81
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
52. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
52 of 81
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
53. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 53 of 81
54. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 54 of 81
55. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 55 of 81
56. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 56 of 81
57. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 57 of 81
58. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 58 of 81
59. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 59 of 81
60. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 60 of 81
61. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 61 of 81
62. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 62 of 81
63. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 63 of 81
64. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 64 of 81
65. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 65 of 81
66. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 66 of 81
67. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
67 of 81
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
68. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 68 of 81
69. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 69 of 81
70. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 70 of 81
71. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 71 of 81
72. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 72 of 81
73. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 73 of 81
74. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 74 of 81
75. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 75 of 81
76. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 76 of 81
77. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 77 of 81
78. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 78 of 81
79. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
79 of 81
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
80. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 80 of 81
81. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 81 of 81
Memphis Mourns Young Dolph Amid Fears Of Retaliation, Suspicions Of Rap Beef Turning Deadly was originally published on newsone.com