21 Savage Furthers Efforts To Empower Youth Through Financial Literacy

Beyond his artistry, rapper 21 Savage is known for advocating for youth empowerment, and he’s furthering his efforts to ensure financial literacy resources are accessible to teenagers from underserved communities. The music artist—whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph—has joined forces with the banking platform Chime again to expand their collaborative Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign.

The initiative was created to address socio-economic barriers standing in the way of cultivating generational wealth. The project, launched three years ago, was designed to amplify the importance of money management and equip youth with the knowledge needed to build a foundation for financial success as they step into adulthood.

Through last year’s campaign, 100 high school students were awarded $1,000 scholarships for completing a virtual financial wellness program—launched by Abraham-Joseph’s Leading By Example Foundation, Chime, Juma Ventures and EVERFI—that explored the different facets of budgeting, building credit and banking. This year’s campaign sat at the intersection of financial literacy, education and art as $100,000 was donated for the creation of more scholarships and an Atlanta basketball court was refurbished with vibrant artwork by a local muralist.

“Growing up in Atlanta, the hustling energy just rubs off on you,” the rapper shared in a campaign video. “Financial literacy is important because that’s one of the main things that you need to operate and be successful as an adult. I just wanted to come up with something that could help kids understand what to do with that money. Chime’s mission is to help people have financial peace of mind. They were a good partner because they trusted my vision, and they want to spread the knowledge I want to spread.”

News about the campaign comes weeks after 21 Savage shared that he aspires to build a school.

