Good News
HomeGood News

21 Savage Furthers Efforts To Empower Youth Through Financial Literacy

“Financial literacy is important because that’s one of the main things that you need to operate and be successful as an adult,” said the rapper.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Beyond his artistry, rapper 21 Savage is known for advocating for youth empowerment, and he’s furthering his efforts to ensure financial literacy resources are accessible to teenagers from underserved communities. The music artist—whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph—has joined forces with the banking platform Chime again to expand their collaborative Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign.

The initiative was created to address socio-economic barriers standing in the way of cultivating generational wealth. The project, launched three years ago, was designed to amplify the importance of money management and equip youth with the knowledge needed to build a foundation for financial success as they step into adulthood.

Through last year’s campaign, 100 high school students were awarded $1,000 scholarships for completing a virtual financial wellness program—launched by Abraham-Joseph’s Leading By Example Foundation, Chime, Juma Ventures and EVERFI—that explored the different facets of budgeting, building credit and banking. This year’s campaign sat at the intersection of financial literacy, education and art as $100,000 was donated for the creation of more scholarships and an Atlanta basketball court was refurbished with vibrant artwork by a local muralist.

“Growing up in Atlanta, the hustling energy just rubs off on you,” the rapper shared in a campaign video. “Financial literacy is important because that’s one of the main things that you need to operate and be successful as an adult. I just wanted to come up with something that could help kids understand what to do with that money. Chime’s mission is to help people have financial peace of mind. They were a good partner because they trusted my vision, and they want to spread the knowledge I want to spread.”

News about the campaign comes weeks after 21 Savage shared that he aspires to build a school.

SEE ALSO:

21 Savage Launches $100K Scholarship Fund For Youth

Protect The Bag: Lecrae Launches Digital Financial Literacy Series

Fred Hampton archive photos

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

Continue reading 15 Of Fred Hampton’s Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

[caption id="attachment_3762851" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: November 9th, 2021 2:45PM Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers who was assassinated in a home by Chicago police 51 years ago, was the living personification of the word "revolutionary" by any standard. He was only 21 years old when he was killed on Dec. 4, 1969, but his political, social and revolutionary legacy has stood the test of time for more than double the time he was alive, and counting. Keep reading to find some of Fred Hampton's most political and revolutionary quotes. In spite of his youth -- or perhaps because of it -- Hampton became one of the most respected and charismatic leaders of the original Black Panther Party who shook up the American political structure with his views that were described as radical at the time. In fact, his political views arguably ultimately paved the road for some of the country's current crop of elected officials who are now seen as moderate. MORE: Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Assassination By Chicago Police However, at the time in the late 1960s, those views that advocated for the advancement and unity of Black and brown people in opposition to the police state in which many of them lived prompted law enforcement to plot his death. The FBI began keeping tabs on Hampton up until the fateful night he and Mark Clark, a 22-year-old Black Panther leader, were killed during a police raid in Peoria, Illinois. Their assassinations were facilitated by a fellow member of the Black Panther Party who became an informant. At the time, William O’Neal was third in command of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panthers who told then-Cook County State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan where Hampton would be on the night of Dec. 4, 1969. https://twitter.com/WASBRAPPIN/status/1334697420526133248?s=20 His memory has not faded, though, and Hampton is still very much an endeared figure, especially in Black Chicago. It is there on the city's west side where Hampton's likeness is memorialized on a mural that includes one of the gifted speaker's famous quotes: “I Am A Revolutionary — Free Em All.” There's also a major motion picture biopic on the way called “Judas and the Black Messiah” starring Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya and produced by Ryan Coogler, who directed the blockbuster international hit film, "Black Panther." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4Q9Qmq1lu8 Some of Hampton's other accomplishments in life include organizing a student chapter of the NAACP in Maywood, Illinois. Hampton also brought together poor Black, white and Puerto Rican people as part of the “Rainbow Coalition” and inspired peace among several warring gangs. To get a better idea of what the man was all about, don't take our word for it -- read the man's words for yourself as we've compiled 10 of Fred Hampton's most politically revolutionary quotes, courtesy of the Everyday Power website.

21 Savage Furthers Efforts To Empower Youth Through Financial Literacy  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

21 Savage Furthers Efforts To Empower Youth Through…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close