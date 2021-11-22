Issa Rae Is Stunning On The Digital Cover Of Coveteur Magazine

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is on the cover of Coveteur Magazine’s ‘Class of 2021’ digital issue and she looks beautiful as ever!

For the magazine’s cover shoot, the Insecure creator shines as she wears nothing but a pair of blue jeans and soft glam on her face. She has her hair in a middle part, low braided ponytail, and rocks minimal to no jewelry as she poses from the side, back and front. For another look, she rocked an all-white pants and top ensemble and added white strappy heels while keeping the same, sleek ponytail from the first look. Today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share images from the show, tagging her glam squad and the digital magazine in the photo’s caption.

And if you think the images are breathtaking, Issa’s interview with the online magazine will definitely keep you entertained as well. In the digital issue, the writer and actress opened up on what’s next after the final season of Insecure, why she’s glad she didn’t hit this level of success in her 20s, succeeding in Hollywood, and representing Black women on her shows. Check out a few snippets from the interview below.

On what’s next after Insecure:

“I want to do things that I can’t stop thinking about. Things that keep me up at night. That means saying ‘no’ to things that I don’t think are destined to be classics.”

On reaching this level of success in her 30s:

“You know, I say this all the time, but I’m so happy that this success came in my early 30s. I have such a stronger sense of self. I know where I came from and I know that this persona is not all of me.”

On succeeding in Hollywood and keeping her private life private:

“The other day someone asked me what it’s like to see myself on a billboard. It’s strange because I don’t even think of it as myself anymore, there’s such a disconnect. Part of that is you are kind of selling yourself and your project is your product. I think I’ve also become so business-minded in this industry, too. There’s a separation from who I am as a person and what people see and who they think I am. That’s not something that I’ve tried to do, but it’s something that has naturally happened over time.”

On presentation a “respectable” Black women narrative to audiences:

“Like, give me a f****g break. This show isn’t about all Black women, it’s very specific to the experiences of me and my friends. So, don’t put that shit on me and claim that I’m ‘airing dirty laundry,’” she says. “What do you want to see? Something perfect? That made me want to double down and show the ugly parts, the messy parts, and everything in between. I’ve seen so many different ways of being Black. We’re limitless in that way.”

