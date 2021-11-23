Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is officially a Rock and Roll legend, too, having been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame. With that comes some pretty cool perks including getting his very own varsity jacket to commemorate the historic honor.

Taking to his IG stories to tease the custom thread made for Jay-Z, RHUDE‘s Rhuigi Villaseñor held out the leather sleeve of the aforementioned varsity jacket which featured a blue embroidery of Jay-Z’s full name and his catalogue of classics starting with Reasonable Doubt and ending with 4:44. We lowkey feel like the S. Carter mixtape was good enough to make the sleeve, but that’s a conversation for another day.

That “Hall of Fame Hov” just hits different when embroidered on a creamy butter sleeve like that. Too bad this piece isn’t going to be a general release because best believe half of Brooklyn would be rocking this all winter with a pair of Timbs and a Yankee cap in honor of the Hip-Hop legend. What’s the chances this is even a limited release? Resell would be bananas for this piece.

Congratulations to Hov, he’s earned every one of the accolades he’s received in his illustrious career.

Rhuigi Villaseñor Teases Jay-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Varsity Jacket was originally published on hiphopwired.com

