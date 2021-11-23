The Weeknd Set To Co-Write, Produce & Star In New HBO Series ‘The Idol’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The term Renaissance Man gets thrown around a lot in the entertainment industry, but pop phenom The Weeknd definitely has the talent it takes to truly fit the criteria.

The “Blinging Lights” crooner is now expanding on his acting chops teased in Adam Sandler’s 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems by taking on a major role in an upcoming HBO series — major as in star, co-writer and executive producer of the project.

As reported by Variety, The Idol will play out as a six-episode series that follows a self-help guru doubling as a modern-day cult leader who meets a rising pop idol and embarks on a complicated relationship. While it’s not immediately clear whether Abel will star as guru or the titular idol, the show is set within the music industry so he could be playing an entirely different character altogether.

Read up more on the ensemble cast The Weeknd put together for The Idol below, via Variety:

“Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors have been added to the cast.

Suzanna Son (‘Red Rocket’), Melanie Liburd (‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ ‘This Is Us’), Tunde Adebimpe (‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Lazor Wulf’), Steve Zissis (‘Togetherness,’ ‘Jeff Who Lives at Home’), Troye Sivan (‘Spud,’ ‘Boy Erased’), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (‘Showgirls,’ ‘Saved by the Bell’), Nico Hiraga (‘Booksmart,’ ‘Moxie’), and Anne Heche (‘Return to Paradise,’ ‘Six Days Seven Nights’) have all been cast in the series. Son, Zissis, and Sivan will all appear in series regular roles while the other five are recurring.”

Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson will executive producer alongside The Weeknd, with all three sharing the title as co-creators of The Idol as well.

We’re sure more details will surface soon enough, but for now all we’ve got is an ominous teaser from the star himself on Instagram. Let’s just hope his acting is as good as his musical talents!

