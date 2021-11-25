Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The holiday season is here. And we know you need good tunes to rock out to on Thanksgiving. No worries—CASSIUS got you.

Check out our Sounds of the Times playlists. The “Cookin’ Soul” mix is all your family needs to listen to as they craft that classic Thanksgiving meal you’ve been craving. And our “A Family Affair” mix is a culmination of all the oldies you’ve grown up on as a kid. Set these up in the background and let the good times roll.

Sounds Of The Time: Cookin’ Soul

Sounds Of The Time: A Family Affair

Sounds Of The Time: Thanksgiving Playlists For The Soul was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: