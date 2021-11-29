Teyana Taylor Taken To Emergency Room For Exhaustion Prior To Concert

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor has been reminded that her body does have limits. She was recently taken to the emergency room prior to a show.

As spotted on Page Six the Harlem, New York native was taken to a hospital on Sunday, November 28. She took to her Instagram account to let her friends, family and fans know her status. “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all! Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%” she wrote.

Taylor went to reveal that her physical just gave up. “My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b***h was tryna get on that stage .”

Thankfully she is listening to her body and taking the much needed time to rest. “Sat my a** down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover,” she said. “However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!!”

In recent news her husband Iman Shumpert won the Dancing With The Stars.

