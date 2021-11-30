Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Best friends Tichina Arnold & Tisha Campbell hosted the 2021 Soul Train Awards at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater, which aired on Sunday night (November 28).

The show celebrated the best in Black music with performances from Ari Lennox, Ashanti, Summer Walker, Maxwell, Silk Sonic, Lucky Daye, Fred Hammond, Music Soulchild, Leon Bridges, and more.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were the night’s biggest winners taking home “Song of the Year” and “Video of the Year” as Silk Sonic for their single “Leave The Door Open”. The song was also awarded The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Jazmine Sullivan was named “Best R&B/ Soul Female Artist” and she also won album of the year for Heaux Tales. Giveon won for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and Yung Bleu won best new artist. Kirk Franklin, Charlie Wilson, Normani and Wizkid also took home statues.

See the full list of winners below.

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Giveon

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best New Artist

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Charlie Wilson

Best Dance Performance

Normani Feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

All of The Winners From The 2021 Soul Train Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

