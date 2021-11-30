Kanye West Aims To Eliminate Homelessness In Los Angeles

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has a new calling he’s undertaking —helping the homeless in the city of Los Angeles get back on their feet.

As reported by TMZ, Kanye spent a considerable amount of time at the L.A. Mission last week, dropping off enough meals to feed one thousand people.

It was here that he took the microphone and delivered an elaborate and vulnerable prayer which included a hopeful entreaty that he and former spouse Kim Kardashian would reunite with the help of God, saying: “But when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalise to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

During his visit, he met with the CEO of the mission, Reverend Troy Vaughn. In that meeting, he laid out a plan that he wanted to initiate using four pathways to help the homeless population in the city which has potentially grown larger since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. West’s first planned move is to continue to feed those unhoused by working with established organizations in the city. Next, he wants to provide educational opportunities, housing and jobs through his own businesses. He also expressed a desire to use his Sunday Service to uplift those unhoused with his artistry as only he can. Lastly, West wants to partner with advocacy groups to offer bold initiatives to end the crisis.

It’s a hefty mission that the Donda rapper seeks to fulfill – at last count according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Agency, the amount of those homeless saw a 13% jump from 2019 to 2020.

