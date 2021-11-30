Vince Staples & Union Partner For New Beats Studio Buds Collaboration

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Vince Staples has many talents, most especially in the world of music where the rapper and social media genius displays an amazing diversity in sound. Partnering with streetwear standout Union, the two entities have collaborated to release a limited-edition Beats Studio Buds set to coincide with Union’s 30th year in existence.

Starting this Wednesday (Dec. 1), the Beats Studio Buds will be available for purchase exclusively at Union’s Los Angeles and Tokyo outfits and online. The color scheme of the buds is a striking red, Black, and green design showcased both via the buds and their packaging. The colors of the Pan-African flag are a distinct reminder that Union is a Black-owned company and that lines up with Staples’ personal philosophies.

“Union has always championed local and Black art, music and fashion, and their LA store on La Brea is one of my favorite places to shop,” Staples offered in a statement. “Beats and Union are family, so this campaign felt really authentic to be a part of.”

Union founders Chris and Beth Gibbs also spoke on the collaboration with Beats, adding to Staples’ eloquence.

“Music is the lifeblood of our store, so when Beats approached us, we were excited to work with them on these Buds. Collaboration is almost as important as music. It feels great to have worked with Beats on this project and to have collaborated with Vince Staples, a longtime friend of the store, to bring our vision to life,” the statement read.

The collaboration will release in conjunction with a film for the campaign titled “Home Sweet Home,” which features Staples learning more of the Union partnership with the Beats Studio Buds team.

This is the first major collaboration announced by Beats Studio Buds, hopefully, the first of many. They will retail for $149.99 USD/19,800 Yen starting at 9 AM PST and JST on Dec. 1.

