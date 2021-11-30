Former UCF Star Otis Anderson Jr. Shot & Killed By Own Dad Over A Dog Bite

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Before he could even truly get his start as a professional player in the NFL, former University of Central Florida star running back Otis Anderson Jr. has been tragically killed at the hands of his own father after an argument sparked by a dog bite.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by TMZ, Otis Anderson Sr. had an aggressive reaction to getting bit by the dog of Otis Anderson Jr.’s girlfriend. The late athlete’s mom, Denise Anderson, told authorities that Otis Sr. got so angry after realizing the extent of his bloody bite mark that it caused a verbal altercation between him and Otis Jr. After managing to separate the two, an argument then sparked between Mrs. Anderson and Otis Sr.

Read below for a breakdown of what happened next, via TMZ:

“Denise claimed the two were eventually separated when she told Otis Jr. to go upstairs … but cops say she then got into an argument with Otis Sr., one in which Otis Sr. flipped over a recliner, causing Otis Jr. to come back downstairs to check on his mom.

When Otis Jr. made it back downstairs, cops say Denise told them the father and son ‘got into another verbal altercation and it appeared like they were going to fight.’

It’s unclear exactly what happened next — the report was heavily redacted by police — but in the docs, cops note when they arrived on the scene, they found Otis Jr. suffering from ‘at least one gunshot wound to the chest.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Mrs. Anderson suffered multiple graze wounds according to the police docs, which led to Otis Sr. being charged with attempted murder on top of the murder of Otis Jr. when he was eventually arrested. Records show he’s currently still in police custody.

Although he was cut this past September following a stint with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent after not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old Jacksonville native still gained respect amongst his peers and his former family at UCF.

We’ll continue to keep his family in our prayers, and may Otis Anderson Jr. now be able to rest in peace.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Former UCF Star Otis Anderson Jr. Shot & Killed By Own Dad Over A Dog Bite was originally published on blackamericaweb.com