Blueface ft. Blxst “Chose Me,” Belly “Flowers” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.21

For a minute now it feels like Blueface’s been making more headlines for the work he putting in out in these streets than for the work he putting into the booth, but the man is a rapper and has gotten back on his music grind as he faces a few cases in his personal life.

Linking up with Blxst for the visuals to “Chose Me,” Blueface takes to a million dollar mansion to throw a soiree packed with young women who don’t have a problem vying for his attention as he stunts with all kinds of jewelry on his person. Homie might have to pawn a lot of that ice to pay to make some cases go away.

Elsewhere Belly goes on a bad trip in his clip to “Flowers” where he finds himself hallucinating off some strong chronic smoke and imagines himself ending up in an early grave.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Remdy featuring Wu-Tang Clan, Desiigner, and more.

BLUEFACE – “CHOSE ME”

BELLY – “FLOWERS”

REMEDY FT. WU-TANG CLAN – “CRAZY 8’S”

DESIIGNER – “I’M READY”

FETTY WAP – “FIRST DAY OUT”

MAXWELL – “OFF”

IMANI OMAR! – “SKR8 OUT DA MUD”

JODY BREEZE – “SPIN THE BLOCK”

ORLANDO BROWN – “HEAD 2 DA SKAI”

