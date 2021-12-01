Raven Goodwin Weds Beau She Met At HBCU Event Wearing A Black Designer

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Raven Goodwin is a married woman! The Curves actress said I do to her longtime love Wiley Battle in a private ceremony in Santori, Greece this week. She took her vows at the Celestia Grand villas beneath a stunning fall themed floral arch wearing a custom gown from Christian Omeshun. The dress featured billowing sheer sleeves, a cinched corset, and a dramatic lace mermaid train.

Headed by Black designer A’shontay Hubbard, the label is a favorite of Goodwin’s who sported another stunning formal look from them on the red carpet at the Soul Train Awards.

The bride accessorized her chosen gown with a long pearl adorned veil and a statement necklace.

The show-stopping gown wasn’t the only elegant portion of their simple ceremony. She sported an elegant full length pure white gown while raising a toast to their love over the Mediterranean ocean with a glass of Chamboard.

Her hair and makeup were kept classic by Khamilia Smith. Her bouquet by Betty Flowers Santorini matched the rich tones in the floral arch.

The couple welcomed a precious baby girl, Riley Rosa Bell Battle, in 2020. Riley matched her dad’s fly in a crimson fur jacket that matched his sharp crimson suit perfectly. She wore a flower crown atop her coils that was perfectly age appropriate and more mini Grecian princess than Coachella copycat. Her feet were adorned with tiny ballet flats with a crystal strap.

The couple met in 2016 in a literal real life “meet cute,” situation thanks to HBCU culture.

Goodwin literally stumbled into her husband to be at a legendary Spelhouse tailgate event that fall. There as members of the Morehouse University communities and Spellman were mixing and mingling, the pair began falling in love. Goodwin was there accompanying her friend Maura Chanz, a fellow actress who primarily serves as a creative producer and consultant. She thanked her friend in a gushing Instagram post about the moment coming full circle under a Grecian sunset.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Looking to declare your love with a destination wedding of your very own? See more details about their nuptials below.

Hair & Make-up: Khamilia Smith /Hair By Bella B

Wedding Planner: Herasweddings

Photographer: WedVisions

Videographer: iDoFilmGlobal

Bride’s Dress: Custom Christian Omeshun

Venue: Celestia Grand

Catering: Spicy Bites

Flowers: Betty Flowers Santorini

Raven Goodwin Weds Beau She Met At HBCU Event Wearing A Black Designer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com