Oh Baby! Rihanna Rumored To Be Expecting First Child With ASAP Rocky

Oh baby baby.

Rumor has it the Queen of the Navy herself Miss Rihanna may have a big announcement coming soon and no it’s not the album. She’s rumored to be pregnant! These rumors began circulating after she was spotted during her most recent visit to her home country of Barbados.

Earlier she was honored as her country’s National Hero. In fact is it was the country’s first act as well a country seeing as though they just severed their connection with the United Kingdom. The Queen in the UK had been head of state in Barbados for the past 55 years. However, they decided to become their own republic and swore in their first president Sandra Mason.

Although Rihanna is only the second woman to receive this high honor following her predecessor in 1866, that was not the topic of discussion. Pictures of the event began circulating and it appeared as though Rihanna may have a baby bump. It didn’t take longer for Twitter to go into a frenzy. While some of us were wondering what this meant for the music side it seems the men of twitter were sinking in their puddles of tears.

As for the father, of course it is believed to be none other than her current boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Guess the second time around is really a charm! The two have been together for quite some time now as they have been spotted numerous times in these streets numerous times spending quality time together. The couple dated back in 2018 but split to go their separate ways and see other people.

Rihanna’s best friend, Melissa better known as “M-Dollas” seemed to confirm rumors when she stepped into the mix and double tapped a blog post online about the alleged baby. She quickly cleared it up regarding it simply as a “high ass moment” and adding that “You know I’m not with the messy shit carry on.”

Either way were rooting for our favorite Bad Gyal! We hope that even if Rihanna isn’t with child that she IS with album because we’ve missed hearing her voice through our speakers.

