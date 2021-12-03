Issa Rae Covers Inaugural Issue Of EDITION, Roc Nation’s New Magazine

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today (Dec. 2), Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media unveiled its new multimedia platform, EDITION by Modern Luxury, with actress, writer and producer Issa Rae as the cover star of its inaugural, limited collector’s Art Issue.

Founded in partnership between Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media, the debut issue also includes features on groundbreaking Black supermodel Beverly Johnson, artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn in her home, and NFL star Romeo Okwara and his photography. The physical issue will be released as a limited-edition hard-cover collectible book that will feature over 200 pages with the intent of establishing EDITION as a luxury brand to check for.

It’s Art Basel weekend, so of course the formal launch of EDITION will go down this Friday at The Ritz-Carlton in South Beach, Miami.

Veteran journalist and media tastemaker Isoul Harris is EDITION‘s Editor-In-Chief. “Our debut issue of EDITION is its very own work of art, rooted in our vision to embrace and celebrate both established and emerging creatives that are breaking barriers and making a global impact,” said Harris in a statement. “From our exploration of the current life of our cover-star Issa Rae written by celebrated art curator and writer Kimberly Drew, to celebrating the works of the likes of visual artists Nathaniel Mary Quinn and Tschabalala Self to pioneering hair stylist Jawara Wachoupe, and others, we believe EDITION’s debut shines a spotlight on the unmatched artistry found when you bring together such a unique group of voices.”

We can’t wait to get a copy in hand. You can check out the EDITION I: The Art Issue digitally right here. EDITION’s next drop, The Next Wave Issue, is already scheduled for release in the Spring of 2022.

