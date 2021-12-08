Kyle Rittenhouse Says “F**k You” To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial

Given how frequently both Kyle Rittenhouse and LeBron James have been in the news separately, it feels almost comical to see them sharing the same headline in one story. This time it involves the killer teen responding to James’ viral diss during his murder trial which may or may not have involved some crocodile tears.
Following the not guilty verdict he received last month to the outcry of many, Rittenhouse has been on a press run of sorts with a devilish smirk along the way. During his stop to The BlazeTV’s You Are Here show, Kyle decided to officially respond to LeBron’s joke that he “ate some lemon heads” before walking into court on the day he famously cried while testifying about the night he killed two and injured another during a protest in Kenosha last year.
“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” Rittenhouse told the podcast hosts about getting dissed by LeBron, also adding, “I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and them I’m like, ‘You know what? F**k you, LeBron.’”
As you can see above from the reaction it received, many agreed with Bron’s “Man knock it off!” comment, with one user even reposting the viral photo of Rittenhouse holding an assault rifle on that fateful night with the sarcastically-written caption, “This dude said he was out there to be a medic.” It did attract conservative Rittenhouse supporters as well, with a few calling out the NBA star for making fun of the teen as he experienced what they saw as PTSD.
So far LeBron hasn’t responded to this, and we hope he doesn’t give the kid the back-and-forth that he’s probably hoping for. Peep his boldness below:
1.
1 of 15
No way, that boy killed people and y’all mad at Lebron…. 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/wB1ZrrqHj3— Hard to Say I'm Mari (@ImariDubose) November 11, 2021
2.
2 of 15
America, a country of equal opportunity (as long as you're white and straight), where you can get away with murder and rape by fake-crying alligator tears, and you may even end up on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/hQpQTxG9Ro— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 10, 2021
3.
3 of 15
As Elaine said in Seinfeld, "fake, fake, fake, fake."— Dreamers and Misfits (@DreamersMisfits) November 10, 2021
Rittenhouse & Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/Vyx0cqmTZe
4.
4 of 15
I was today years old when I realized Trump University had a drama department.— Bronwyn Levine 🏴☠️😷💉 (@weezielevine) November 10, 2021
5.
5 of 15
The ole “are they buying this?” side eye at second 42 of the fake tears. #rittenhouseisguilty #Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/9WKV2j9Lxz— Dana Lippi (@itsdana_dane) November 10, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Kyle Rittenhouse had no tears with his fake crying and that’s because the judge forgot to cut onions as they rehearsed it a day ago.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Before you fall for Kyle Rittenhouse’s fake tears, here’s a pic of him looking like he was ready to high-five the police after killing two people… pic.twitter.com/xBl8WP5z7j— CK (@charley_ck14) November 10, 2021
8.
8 of 15
If it were an audition the producer would have stopped it— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) November 10, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Fixed it.#KyleRittenhouse #FakeBoohoos @atrupar pic.twitter.com/Lh64W49iVh— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) November 10, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Unbelievable. https://t.co/ApZzCD4k84— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 10, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27.— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 10, 2021
Think about how much their loved ones have cried, real anguish and grief, not crocodile tears. pic.twitter.com/7CFizX88xt
12.
12 of 15
Who among us has not gone armed into a volatile situation, pretending to be an EMT when we are not?— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 10, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse did.
13.
13 of 15
Kyle Rittenhouse:— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 11, 2021
*stated he wanted to shoot ppl
*proceeded to shoot & kill people
*flashed the white power hand sign afterwards
*when to court and did a series of face contortions in the worst acting performance since the last Ricky Schroder movie..
But you are mad at LeBron ? pic.twitter.com/FVDwhmU1vi
14.
14 of 15
If Kyle Rittenhouse was a Black kid sitting on a swing in a park playing with a toy gun, like Tamir Rice, instead of a white kid murdering people with an AR 15, police would’ve shot and killed him. pic.twitter.com/2FTnfbPJE5— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 11, 2021
15.
15 of 15
Watching murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse, cry like the little baby bitch he is might be the most hilarious thing I've ever seen. Not so tough when you don't have a gun in your hands, eh? Little coward. pic.twitter.com/Gck3HAZysS— Kyla In The Burgh 🔥🏴☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) November 10, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse Says “F**k You” To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial was originally published on blackamericaweb.com